Ex-President George W. Bush gets ace at Dallas course

March 21, 2019 2:28 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — Former President George W. Bush has made a hole-in-one at a Dallas course that will soon host his institute’s Warrior Open honoring wounded U.S. military personnel.

A photo posted Wednesday on Bush’s Instagram account shows the beaming 43rd U.S. president holding a golf ball on the par-3 12th green of Trinity Forest Golf Club.

Bush was with Kenneth Hersh, who’s president and CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, plus board members Mike Meece and Bill Hickey. Bush’s post says he made the ace “with coaching” from the trio.

The 72-year-old Bush, who lives in Dallas, says his next goal: “Live to 100 so I can shoot my age.”

The Warrior Open is May 5-6. It’s the same week and course as the AT&T Byron Nelson, scheduled May 9-12.

