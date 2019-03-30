Listen Live Sports

Fabian, Accam score; Union beat FC Cincinnati 2-0

March 30, 2019 9:42 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — Marco Fabian and David Accam scored goals in the second half and the Philadelphia Union beat FC Cincinnati 2-0 on Saturday night.

Accam found Fabian open near the top of the 18-yard box and Fabian finished with his left foot to open the scoring in the 47th minute.

In the 58th minute, Accam corralled an attempted clearance and slipped past two defenders before scoring on a toe punch. It was Accam’s third goal in the last two games.

The Union (2-2-1) had their second clean sheet in a row and earned their first road win of the season.

FC Cincinnati (2-2-1) was shut out for the first time in its MLS history.

