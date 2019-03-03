Fabulous Fabio: Quagliarella matches Ronaldo in goal chart

ROME (AP) — Fabio Quagliarella added another memorable chapter to his spectacular season by scoring two goals and hitting the woodwork twice in Sampdoria’s 2-1 win at Spal on Sunday.

Quagliarella netted with an acrobatic volley from 10 yards (meters) after four minutes. Then he rose above a defender for a textbook header to add another goal seven minutes later.

The 36-year-old forward made it 19 goals this season, matching Cristiano Ronaldo atop the Serie A scoring chart ahead of Juventus’ match at Napoli later Sunday.

Quagliarella also hit the post before the half-hour mark, and rattled the crossbar later with a volley.

Spal had a goal from Sergio Floccari taken away by the VAR, prompting its hard-core “ultra” fans to walk out mid-match. The hosts eventually scored in added time through Jasmin Kurtic.

EMOTIONAL SCENES

Amid emotional scenes at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia, Atalanta beat Fiorentina 3-1.

Every Serie A match this weekend was interrupted in the 13th minute to remember Fiorentina captain Davide Astori ahead of Monday’s first anniversary of his death from a cardiac arrest, at the age of 31. The defender used to wear the No. 13 shirt.

Several players were in tears on Sunday as applause rang out from both sets of fans and banners were displayed in tribute to Astori, who was from near Bergamo — where Atalanta plays its football.

The teams also shared a 3-3 draw in the first leg of their Italian Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

Luis Muriel fired Fiorentina in front in the third minute but Josip Ilicic leveled with a deflected effort in the 28th. The turnaround was complete six minutes later following a fantastic goal from Papu Gomez, who started his run in his own half.

Robin Gosens headed Atalanta’s third, in the second half, and although Federico Chiesa hit the woodwork, there was to be no way back for Fiorentina.

OTHER MATCHES

Torino moved into contention for the Europa League places with a 3-0 win over last-placed Chievo Verona.

All three goals came late: a 76th-minute strike from Andrea Belotti followed by stoppage-time efforts from Tomas Rincon and Simone Zaza.

Torino stretched its unbeaten run to six matches and is seventh, which could hold a Europa League qualifying berth.

Chievo has won only once in the league this season.

Also, Udinese took a step toward safety with a 2-1 win over Bologna, courtesy of goals from Rodrigo De Paul and Ignacio Pussetto.

Genoa and Frosinone drew 0-0.

