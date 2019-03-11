Listen Live Sports

Fairfield fires basketball coach Johnson after 9-22 season

March 11, 2019 1:16 pm
 
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Fairfield has fired coach Sydney Johnson after a 9-22 season.

Johnson, who previously led Princeton to a berth in the NCAA Tournament, was hired at Fairfield in 2011, after Ed Cooley left for Providence. Fairfield fired Johnson on Monday.

He compiled a 116-147 record over eight seasons and received a contract extension after the Stags made it to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament final a year ago.

Fairfield’s season ended last week with a 57-53 loss to Manhattan in the first round of the MAAC Tournament.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

