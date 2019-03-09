Listen Live Sports

Fairleigh Dickinson tops Robert Morris 66-62 in NEC tourney

March 9, 2019 2:50 pm
 
TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Darnell Edge had 20 points as Fairleigh Dickinson narrowly beat Robert Morris 66-62 in the semifinals of the Northeast Conference Tournament on Saturday.

Jahlil Jenkins had 18 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (19-13). Brandon Powell added 11 points. Mike Holloway Jr. had 10 points and eight rebounds for the hosts.

Matty McConnell had 17 points for the Colonials (17-16). Charles Bain added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

