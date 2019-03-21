Fan group urges UEFA to curb Champions League ticket hikes

GENEVA (AP) — After Barcelona and Manchester United raised prices for their Champions League quarterfinal matches, UEFA was urged on Thursday to enforce stricter ticketing rules by a group representing European soccer fans.

Football Supporters Europe criticized “exorbitant pricing” in rises imposed on visiting fans by two of the world’s wealthiest clubs.

After Barcelona set prices at 118 euros ($134) for visiting Man United fans, the English club retaliated with an equivalent 102 pound price for away fans at Old Trafford.

Man United said 27 pounds ($35) from each ticket sold to Barcelona fans will subsidize tickets at Camp Nou for its own fans “again being subjected to increased/excessive prices.”

Advertisement

“Yet again, this is proof that the current regulations for UEFA competitions are not sufficient,” the fan group said in a statement, claiming Barcelona and Porto were problem clubs.

English clubs have long complained to UEFA about opposing clubs, typically in Spain, raising prices for their traveling fans.

UEFA’s current rules prohibit two-tier pricing, and have been used to force Anderlecht and AEK Athens to compensate Bayern Munich fans in the past two seasons. Bayern fans attending the away games were due to get 30 euros ($34) from Anderlecht and 10 euros ($11.30) from AEK.

However, most Barcelona fans avoid paying the full price charged to visitors. The club discounts prices for season ticket-holders and members.

“We expect UEFA to change the regulations to state that ticket prices for away fans should be the same as the cheapest tickets available for home fans,” Football Supporters Europe said.

The Germany-based group, described by UEFA as a “key stakeholder,” also said Man United’s “reciprocal pricing is part of the problem.”

“Barcelona fans should not be forced to pay for the sins of their club,” the FSE said. “Indeed, just because elite level football is awash with money does not mean that fans are — quite the opposite. It is incumbent upon clubs to recognize this fact and act accordingly.”

Champions League safety rules currently say away fan tickets “must not exceed the price paid for tickets of a comparable category” for home fans.

A strict interpretation of UEFA rules could see Man United more likely to face a disciplinary case, despite seeking to help its own fans financially by raising prices for Barcelona’s visit on April 10.

UEFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.