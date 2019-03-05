FAU looks to sweep La. Tech

Louisiana Tech (18-12, 8-9) vs. Florida Atlantic (17-12, 8-8)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech seeks revenge on Florida Atlantic after dropping the first matchup in Boca Raton. The teams last went at it on Jan. 31, when the Owls outshot Louisiana Tech 35.7 percent to 34.5 percent and made 12 more free throws en route to a 69-61 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Florida Atlantic’s Jailyn Ingram has averaged 15.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while Anthony Adger has put up 15.9 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, DaQuan Bracey has averaged 15.4 points and 4.2 assists while Anthony Duruji has put up 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Advertisement

CREATING OFFENSE: Bracey has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Louisiana Tech field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 34 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Florida Atlantic is a perfect 10-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Owls are 7-12 when opponents score more than 64 points.

COLD SPELL: Louisiana Tech has lost its last eight road games, scoring 63.1 points, while allowing 70 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech has scored 73.7 points and allowed 75.3 points over its last three games. Florida Atlantic has managed 65.3 points and given up 58 over its last three.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.