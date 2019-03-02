Listen Live Sports

Ferguson scores 20 to lift UIC over Detroit 80-71

March 2, 2019 7:40 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Tarkus Ferguson had 20 points and 10 rebounds, his seventh double-double this season, as Illinois-Chicago rallied after halftime to beat Detroit 80-71 on Saturday.

Jordan Blount had 14 points and 11 rebounds, his second double-double of the season, for Illinois-Chicago (16-15, 10-8 Horizon League). Godwin Boahen added 13 points. Marcus Ottey had 12 points for the visiting team.

Antoine Davis had 25 points for the Titans (11-19, 8-10). Josh McFolley added 12 points. Lamar Hamrick had 12 points.

The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Titans for the season. Illinois-Chicago defeated Detroit 79-67 on Jan. 24. The Flames and the Titans next take the floor in the Horizon League Tournament.

UIC earned the No. 5 seed and plays Green Bay in Tuesday’s opener of the Horizon League tournament. Detroit Mercy will be seeded seventh or eighth.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

