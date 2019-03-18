Fight Schedule

March 23

At The Hangar at the OC Fair, Costa Mesa, Calif. (ESPN), Kubrat Pulev vs. Bogdan Dinu, 10, heavyweights; Jessie Magdaleno vs. Rico Ramos, 10, featherweights.

At Cologne, Germany, Manual Charr vs. Fres Oquendo, for Charr’s WBA World heavyweight title.

At London, Charlie Edwards vs. Angel Moreno, 12, for Edwards’ WBC flyweight title.

March 24

At MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Md. (FS1), Lamont Peterson vs. Sergey Lipinets, 12, welterweights.

March 30

At 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Doudou Ngumbu, 12, for Gvozdyk’s WBC light heavyweight title.

April 26

At The Forum, Los Angeles, Daniel Roman vs. TJ Doheny, 12, for Roman’s WBA super-bantamweight title and Doheny’s IBF super-bantanweight title.

