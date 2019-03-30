Fight Schedule

March 30

At Vladmir, Russia, Arnold Khegai vs. Haidari Mchanjo, 10, junior featherweights.

At 2300 Arena, Philadelphia (ESPN), Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Doudou Ngumbu, 12, for Gvozdyk’s WBC light heavyweight title; Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs. Ray Robinson, 10, welterweights; Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs. Keita Obara, 12, welterweights; Christian Mbilli vs. Chris Pearson, 10, middleweights; Fredrick Lawson vs. Juan Ruiz, 10, welterweights.

At Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, Calif., Angel Acosta vs. Ganigan Lopez, 12, for Acosta’s WBO junior flyweight title; Ryan Garcia vs. Jose Lopez, 10, lightweights; Eduardo Hernandez vs. Ibrahim Class, 10, junior lightweights;

April 5

At Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, Las Vegas (SHO), Angelo Leo vs. Neil Tabano, 10, junior featherweights; Xavier Martinez vs. John Moralde, 10, junior lightweights; Cameron Krael vs. Angel Hernandez, 10, welterweights.

April 12

At Staples Center, Los Angeles (ESPN), Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Anthony Crolla, 12, for Lomachenko’s WBA/WBO lightweight title; Gilberto Ramirez vs. Tommy Karpency, 10, light heavyweights; Arnold Barboza vs. Mike Alvarado 10, welterweights.

April 13

At Atlantic City, N.J. (SHO), Jermaine Franklin vs. Rydell Booker, 10, heavyweights; Otto Wallin vs. Nick Kisner, 10, heavyweights.

At Minneapolis Armory (FS1), Caleb Truax vs. Peter Quillin, 10, super middleweights; Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Jack Culcay, 12, middleweights; Chris Colbert vs. Mario Briones, 10, lightweights.

At Monterrey, Mexico, Jaime Munguia vs. Dennis Hogan, 12, for Munguia’s WBO junior middleweight title; Patrick Teixeira vs. Dormedes Potes, 10, junior middleweights; Diego De La Hoya vs. Enrique Bernache, 10, featherweights.

April 20

At Madison Square Garden, New York (PPV), Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan, 12, for Crawford’s WBO welterweight title; Shakur Stevenson vs. Christopher Diaz, 10, featherweights; Teofimo Lopez vs. Edis Tatli, 10, lightweights; Felix Verdejo vs. Bryan Vasquez, 10, lightweights.

At Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif. (FOX), Danny Garcia vs. Adrian Granados, 12, for the vacant WBC Silver welterweight title; Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Alexander Dimitrenko, 10, heavyweights; Brandon Figueroa vs. Yonfrez Parejo, 12, for the vacant WBA interim junior featherweight title.

April 26

At The Forum, Inglewood, Calif., Daniel Roman vs. TJ Doheny, 12, for Roman’s WBA super-bantamweight title and Doheny’s IBF/WBA Super super bantanweight title; Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Juan Francisco Estrada, 12, for Sor Rungvisai’s WBC junior bantamweight title; Jessie Vargas vs. Humberto Soto, 10, junior middleweights.

April 27

At Cajun Dome, Lafayette, La., Kiryl Relikh vs. Regis Prograis, 12, for Relikh’s WBA World junior welterweight title (World Boxing Super Series semifinals); Zolani Tete vs. Nonito Donaire, 12, for Tete’s WBO and Donaire’s WBA Super World bantamweight title (World Boxing Super Series semifinals).

May 4

At Leeds, England, Josh Warrington vs. Kid Galahad, 12, for Warrington’s TBF featherweight title.

Stockton, Calif. (ESPN), Artur Beterbiev vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic, 12, for Beterbiev’s IBF light heavyweight title; Jerwin Ancajas vs. Ryuichi Funai, 12, for Ancajas’ IBF junior bantamweight title.

At T-Mobile, Arena, Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs, 12, for Alvarez’s WBA Super and Jacobs’ WBC/IBF middleweight titles.

May 11

At the Convention Center, Tucson, Ariz. (ESPN), Miguel Berchelt vs. Francisco Vargas, 12, for Berchelt’s WBC super featherweight title; Emanuel Navarrete vs. Isaac Dogboe, 12, for Navarrete’s WBO super bantamweight title.

May 13

At Tokyo, Moruti Mthalane vs. Masayuki Kuroda, 12, for Mthalane’s IBF flyweight title.

May 17

At the Montreal Casino, Jonathan Rice vs. Arslanbek Makhmudo, 10, for the vacant WBC International heavyweight title.

May 18

At Glasgow, Scotland, Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Naoya Inoue, 12, for Rodriguez’s IBF and Inoue WBA World bantamweight titles (World Boxing Super Series semifinals).

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. (SHO), Deontay Wilder vs. Dominic Breazeale, 12, for Wilder’s WBC heavyweight title.

June 1

At Madison Square Garden, New York, Anthony Joshua vs. Jarrell Miller, 12, for Joshua’s IBF/WBA/WBO/IBO heavyweight titles; Khalid Yafai vs. Norbelto Jimenez, 12, for Yafai’s WBA World super flyweight title.

June 15

At Riga, Latvia, Mairis Briedis vs. Krzysztof Glowacki, 12, for Briedis’ WBC Diamond and Glowacki’s WBO cruiserweight title (World Boxing Super Series semifinals); Yunier Dorticos vs. Andrew Tabiti, 12, cruiserweights (World Boxing Super Series semifinals).

