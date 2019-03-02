Fire-Galaxy, Sums

Listen Live Sports

March 2, 2019 10:19 pm
 
Chicago 0 1—1
Los Angeles 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Chicago, Sapong, 1, 49th minute; 2, Los Angeles, Steres, 1 (Alvarez), 68th; 3, Los Angeles, Ibrahimovic, 1, 80th.

Goalies_Chicago, David Ousted, Richard Sanchez; Los Angeles, David Bingham, Matt Lampson.

Yellow Cards_Los Angeles, Alvarez, 83rd. Chicago, Marcelo, 44th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson; Jeremy Kieso; Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Tim Ford.

A_25,866.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles_David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher, Diego Polenta, Jorgen Skjelvik, Daniel Steres; Servando Carrasco, Emil Cuello (Efrain Alvarez, 60th), Jonathan dos Santos; Romain Alessandrini (Emmanuel Boateng, 20th), Uriel Antuna (Chris Pontius, 77th), Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Chicago_David Ousted; Jorge Luis Corrales, Johan Kappelhof, Marcelo; Diego Campos (Nicolas Hasler, 73rd), Przemyslaw Frankowski, Aleksandar Katai (Cristian Martinez, 68th), Dax McCarty, Djordje Mihailovic (Brandt Bronico, 77th), Bastian Schweinsteiger; C.J. Sapong.

