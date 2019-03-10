Listen Live Sports

Fisher leads Siena over Rider 87-81 in MAAC tourney

March 10, 2019 12:58 am
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Evan Fisher had 22 points as Siena defeated Rider 87-81 in the quarterfinals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Jalen Pickett added 20 points for the Saints. Pickett also had six assists and four blocks for the Saints.

Sloan Seymour had 18 points for Siena (17-15). Kevin Degnan added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Siena put up 57 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Tyere Marshall had 22 points for the Broncs (16-15). Stevie Jordan added 14 points. Jordan Allen had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

