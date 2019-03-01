Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Fitts lifts Saint Mary's (Cal) over Portland 65-48

March 1, 2019
 
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Malik Fitts had 17 points and eight rebounds as Saint Mary’s beat Portland 65-48 on Thursday night.

Jordan Ford had 15 points for Saint Mary’s (20-10, 11-4 West Coast Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Tanner Krebs added 12 points. Jordan Hunter had six points, 10 rebounds and six blocks for the home team.

After Saint Mary’s outscored Portland 34-17 in the first half, both teams scored 31 in the second as the home team clinched the victory. The Pilots’ 17 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 13 points for the Pilots (7-23, 0-15), who have now lost 16 games in a row. Hugh Hogland added nine rebounds.

Saint Mary’s finishes out the regular season against Gonzaga at home on Saturday. Portland finishes out the regular season against Santa Clara at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

