Flames-Canucks Sums

Calgary 1 1 1—3 Vancouver 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Calgary, Giordano 16 (Hathaway, Ryan), 9:44. Penalties_Edler, VAN, (tripping), 14:31.

Second Period_2, Calgary, Hathaway 10 (Giordano), 17:08. Penalties_Hamonic, CGY, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 7:46; Motte, VAN, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 7:46; Backlund, CGY, (cross checking), 19:23; Granlund, VAN, (boarding), 19:23.

Third Period_3, Vancouver, Boeser 25 (Pettersson, Edler), 0:38 (pp). 4, Calgary, Mangiapane 7 (Giordano), 7:25. Penalties_Gaudreau, CGY, (tripping), 0:29; Pettersson, VAN, (hooking), 9:19; Giordano, CGY, (interference), 9:39; Edler, VAN, (interference), 18:24; Markstrom, VAN, served by Boeser, (slashing), 19:47.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 12-10-9_31. Vancouver 6-9-13_28.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; Vancouver 1 of 2.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 21-14-2 (28 shots-27 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 27-21-9 (31-28).

A_18,685 (18,910). T_2:26.

Referees_Dean Morton, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Ryan Gibbons.

