Flames-Jets Sum

Calgary 0 1 0—1 Winnipeg 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 34 (Wheeler, Chiarot), 19:51.

Second Period_2, Calgary, Jankowski 11 (Lindholm, Giordano), 7:16 (sh). 3, Winnipeg, Perreault 14 (Roslovic, Myers), 10:18 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-6-14_28. Winnipeg 7-11-3_21.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 3; Winnipeg 1 of 4.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 19-14-2 (21 shots-19 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 30-20-2 (28-27).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:21.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Andrew Smith.

