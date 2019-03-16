Flames-Jets Sum

|Calgary
|0
|1
|0—1
|Winnipeg
|1
|1
|0—2
First Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 34 (Wheeler, Chiarot), 19:51.
Second Period_2, Calgary, Jankowski 11 (Giordano, Lindholm), 7:16 (sh). 3, Winnipeg, Perreault 14 (Myers, Roslovic), 10:18 (pp).
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-6-14_28. Winnipeg 7-11-3_21.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 3; Winnipeg 1 of 4.
Goalies_Calgary, Smith 19-14-2 (21 shots-19 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 30-20-2 (28-27).
A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:21.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Andrew Smith.
