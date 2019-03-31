Flames-Sharks Sums

Calgary 3 1 1—5 San Jose 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, San Jose, Meier 30 (Donskoi, Couture), 12:01. 2, Calgary, Monahan 34 (Gaudreau, Andersson), 14:58. 3, Calgary, Jankowski 12 (Czarnik, Neal), 15:29. 4, Calgary, Prout 1 (Mangiapane, Hathaway), 16:13. Penalties_Couture, SJ, (interference), 1:07.

Second Period_5, Calgary, Backlund 21 (Gaudreau, Hanifin), 7:27. Penalties_Gambrell, SJ, (hooking), 9:15; San Jose bench, served by Gambrell (too many men on the ice), 12:36; Giordano, CGY, (holding), 19:09.

Third Period_6, San Jose, Couture 27 (Hertl, Meier), 5:23. 7, Calgary, Frolik 16 (Tkachuk, Giordano), 8:25. 8, San Jose, Labanc 15 (J.Ryan, Heed), 16:34. Penalties_Monahan, CGY, (hooking), 2:01; Braun, SJ, (tripping), 9:19; J.Ryan, SJ, (roughing), 13:05; Meier, SJ, (cross checking), 17:37; Haley, SJ, Misconduct (misconduct), 17:37.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 11-14-3_28. San Jose 6-3-6_15.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 6; San Jose 0 of 2.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 23-15-2 (15 shots-12 saves). San Jose, Dell 9-8-4 (28-23).

A_17,313 (17,562). T_2:21.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Bryan Pancich.

