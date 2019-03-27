Listen Live Sports

Florida guards Deaundrae Ballard, Mike Okauru transferring

March 27, 2019 5:33 pm
 
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two more bench players are leaving Florida and looking to transfer.

School officials say guards Deaundrae Ballard and Mike Okauru put their names into the NCAA’s transfer portal Wednesday, joining fourth-year junior Keith Stone in leaving coach Mike White’s program. Stone announced plans Tuesday to transfer following his expected graduation this summer.

Ballard, a 6-foot-5 sophomore from Atlanta, averaged 4.6 points and 1.7 rebounds while playing 11.8 minutes a game. But he saw action in just four of the team’s final nine games and totaled six minutes.

Okauru, a 6-foot-3 sophomore from Raleigh, North Carolina, served as a backup to Chris Chiozza and then freshman Andrew Nembhard during his two seasons in Gainesville. He played just 6.6 minutes a game and averaged 1.4 points.

Forward Chase Johnson also left the program in December.

The early departures leave White with four open scholarships for the 2019-20 season. White has his best signing class on the way, a three-man group that features forward Scottie Lewis and point guard Tre Mann.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

