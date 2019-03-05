Listen Live Sports

Floyd leads Holy Cross over Lafayette 79-74

March 5, 2019
 
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jehyve Floyd had 24 points as Holy Cross edged past Lafayette 79-74 in the Patriot League Conference Tourney first round on Tuesday night. Jacob Grandison added 22 points for the Crusaders. Grandison also had 16 rebounds for the Crusaders.

Caleb Green had 17 points for Holy Cross (16-16).

Alex Petrie had 23 points for the Leopards (10-20). Justin Jaworski added 22 points. Lukas Jarrett had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

