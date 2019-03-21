Flyers-Blackhawks Sum

|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|2—3
|Chicago
|1
|0
|0—1
First Period_1, Chicago, Gustafsson 15 (Forsling, Toews), 10:39. 2, Philadelphia, Knight 1 (Bailey, Gudas), 15:43.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_3, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 26 (Voracek, Couturier), 9:50. 4, Philadelphia, Couturier 31 (Giroux, Lindblom), 18:46.
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 16-7-5_28. Chicago 14-16-11_41.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 1; Chicago 0 of 2.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 15-10-1 (41 shots-40 saves). Chicago, Crawford 12-16-3 (27-25).
A_21,484 (19,717). T_2:25.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Tim Nowak.
