Flyers-Blackhawks Sum

March 21, 2019 11:09 pm
 
Philadelphia 1 0 2—3
Chicago 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Chicago, Gustafsson 15 (Forsling, Toews), 10:39. 2, Philadelphia, Knight 1 (Bailey, Gudas), 15:43.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 26 (Voracek, Couturier), 9:50. 4, Philadelphia, Couturier 31 (Giroux, Lindblom), 18:46.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 16-7-5_28. Chicago 14-16-11_41.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 1; Chicago 0 of 2.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 15-10-1 (41 shots-40 saves). Chicago, Crawford 12-16-3 (27-25).

A_21,484 (19,717). T_2:25.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Tim Nowak.

