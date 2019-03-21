Flyers-Blackhawks Sums

Philadelphia 1 0 2—3 Chicago 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Chicago, Gustafsson 15 (Forsling, Toews), 10:39. 2, Philadelphia, Knight 1 (Bailey, Gudas), 15:43. Penalties_Forsling, CHI, (holding), 7:15.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Gostisbehere, PHI, (hooking), 0:59.

Third Period_3, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 26 (Voracek, Couturier), 9:50. 4, Philadelphia, Couturier 31 (Giroux, Lindblom), 18:46. Penalties_Hartman, PHI, (holding), 11:08.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 16-7-5_28. Chicago 14-16-11_41.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 1; Chicago 0 of 2.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 15-10-1 (41 shots-40 saves). Chicago, Crawford 12-16-3 (27-25).

A_21,484 (19,717). T_2:25.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Tim Nowak.

