Flyers-Devils Sums

March 1, 2019 9:46 pm
 
Philadelphia 2 1 3—6
New Jersey 0 2 1—3

First Period_1, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 18 (Voracek, Giroux), 12:53 (pp). 2, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 19 (Hartman), 14:16. Penalties_Gabriel, NJ, Major (boarding), 5:02; Stafford, NJ, (slashing), 12:02.

Second Period_3, New Jersey, Severson 9 (Agostino, Zajac), 4:25. 4, New Jersey, Bratt 8 (Hischier, Severson), 8:49. 5, Philadelphia, Konecny 19, 19:30. Penalties_Lindblom, PHI, (tripping), 15:59.

Third Period_6, Philadelphia, Couturier 26 (Giroux, Voracek), 0:27. 7, Philadelphia, Provorov 7 (Sanheim, Voracek), 6:33. 8, Philadelphia, Konecny 20 (Laughton, van Riemsdyk), 16:12. 9, New Jersey, Rooney 4 (Severson, Bratt), 17:48. Penalties_Gabriel, NJ, served by Lappin, (roughing), 7:39; Konecny, PHI, (cross checking), 9:57; Vatanen, NJ, (roughing), 9:57; Severson, NJ, (roughing), 9:57; Patrick, PHI, (roughing), 9:57.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 8-9-7_24. New Jersey 9-12-12_33.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 3; New Jersey 0 of 1.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Talbot 11-15-3 (33 shots-30 saves). New Jersey, Schneider 4-9-2 (23-18).

A_15,247 (16,514). Referees_Francis Charron, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Mark Shewchyk.

