The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Flyers forward Jakub Voracek suspended 2 games

March 10, 2019 6:39 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers forward Jakub Voracek was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Sunday for interference against New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk.

Voracek was assessed a major penalty for interference in the third period of the Flyers’ 5-2 road victory over the Islanders on Saturday night. The suspension will cost him $88,710.

The 29-year-old Czech has 18 goals and 43 assists in 66 games this season.

