Flyers-Hurricanes Sums

Philadelphia 1 0 1—2 Carolina 2 0 3—5

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Giroux 21 (Knight, J.van Riemsdyk), 12:05. 2, Carolina, Teravainen 20 (Williams, Niederreiter), 13:35 (pp). 3, Carolina, Hamilton 16 (Staal, McGinn), 13:56. Penalties_Gudas, PHI, (holding), 12:25.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Williams, CAR, (interference), 15:19.

Third Period_4, Carolina, Faulk 9 (Aho, Teravainen), 11:57 (pp). 5, Philadelphia, Lindblom 14 (Sanheim, J.van Riemsdyk), 13:12 (pp). 6, Carolina, Slavin 7 (Pesce, Mrazek), 18:05 (sh). 7, Carolina, McGinn 10, 19:41. Penalties_Laughton, PHI, (cross checking), 11:03; Couturier, PHI, Misconduct (misconduct), 11:57; Staal, CAR, (interference), 12:49; Williams, CAR, (tripping), 16:30.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 8-7-17_32. Carolina 13-10-9_32.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 3; Carolina 2 of 2.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Talbot 11-16-3 (30 shots-27 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 21-14-3 (32-30).

A_17,833 (18,680). T_2:29.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Ryan Galloway.

