Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flyers-Islanders Sum

March 3, 2019 8:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia 2 2 0—4
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Konecny 21 (Hagg, Gudas), 8:21. 2, Philadelphia, Sanheim 9 (Giroux), 14:59.

Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Laughton 9 (Raffl), 3:18. 4, Philadelphia, Couturier 27 (Giroux, Lindblom), 15:14.

Third Period_5, N.Y. Islanders, Pelech 4 (Ladd, Bailey), 15:15.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 10-11-5_26. N.Y. Islanders 11-13-6_30.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 9-7-1 (30 shots-29 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 17-10-2 (13-12), Lehner 20-11-5 (13-10).

A_13,917 (13,917). T_2:30.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Jonny Murray.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers honor WWII vets in 26 mile challenge

Today in History

1933: FDR broadcasts first 'fireside chat'

Get our daily newsletter.