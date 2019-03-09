Flyers-Islanders Sum

Philadelphia 2 3 0—5 N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Mayfield 4 (Leddy, Barzal), 6:30. 2, Philadelphia, Hartman 11 (Gostisbehere, Provorov), 15:20. 3, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 20 (Voracek, Sanheim), 19:56.

Second Period_4, Philadelphia, Couturier 28 (Sanheim, Voracek), 1:34. 5, Philadelphia, Patrick 13 (Giroux, van Riemsdyk), 5:35. 6, Philadelphia, Konecny 22 (Gostisbehere, Laughton), 17:26.

Third Period_7, N.Y. Islanders, Leddy 3 (Barzal, Pulock), 16:28.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 10-5-10_25. N.Y. Islanders 6-13-8_27.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 10-8-1 (27 shots-25 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 19-11-2 (15-10), Gibson 0-0-0 (10-10).

A_13,917 (13,917). Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Derek Nansen.

