Flyers-Islanders Sums

Philadelphia 2 2 0—4 N.Y. Islanders 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Konecny 21 (Hagg, Gudas), 8:21. 2, Philadelphia, Sanheim 9 (Giroux), 14:59. Penalties_None.

Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Laughton 9 (Raffl), 3:18. 4, Philadelphia, Couturier 27 (Giroux, Lindblom), 15:14. Penalties_None.

Third Period_5, N.Y. Islanders, Pelech 4 (Ladd, Bailey), 15:15. Penalties_Konecny, PHI, Major (fighting), 1:41; Eberle, NYI, Major (fighting), 1:41; Konecny, PHI, served by Varone, (cross checking), 1:41; Laughton, PHI, (high sticking), 4:26; Ladd, NYI, (slashing), 15:44.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 10-11-5_26. N.Y. Islanders 11-13-6_30.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 9-7-1 (30 shots-29 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 17-10-2 (13-12), Lehner 20-11-5 (13-10).

A_13,917 (13,917). T_2:30.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Jonny Murray.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.