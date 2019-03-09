Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flyers-Islanders Sums

March 9, 2019 9:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia 2 3 0—5
N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Mayfield 4 (Leddy, Barzal), 6:30. 2, Philadelphia, Hartman 11 (Gostisbehere, Provorov), 15:20. 3, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 20 (Voracek, Sanheim), 19:56. Penalties_Pulock, NYI, (tripping), 11:12.

Second Period_4, Philadelphia, Couturier 28 (Sanheim, Voracek), 1:34. 5, Philadelphia, Patrick 13 (Giroux, van Riemsdyk), 5:35. 6, Philadelphia, Konecny 22 (Gostisbehere, Laughton), 17:26. Penalties_Hartman, PHI, (tripping), 6:02; Couturier, PHI, (high sticking), 6:28.

Third Period_7, N.Y. Islanders, Leddy 3 (Barzal, Pulock), 16:28. Penalties_Voracek, PHI, Major (interference), 5:41; Bailey, NYI, (roughing), 5:41; Mayfield, NYI, served by Dal Colle, (roughing), 10:55; Mayfield, NYI, Misconduct (misconduct), 10:55; Komarov, NYI, (roughing), 11:56; Voracek, PHI, (roughing), 11:56.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 10-5-10_25. N.Y. Islanders 6-13-8_27.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 10-8-1 (27 shots-25 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 19-11-2 (15-10), Gibson 0-0-0 (10-10).

A_13,917 (13,917). Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 NIH Vendor Outreach Session
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors get crafty in Manilla

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins

Get our daily newsletter.