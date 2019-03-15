Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flyers-Maple Leafs Sums

March 15, 2019 10:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia 1 4 1—6
Toronto 1 3 3—7

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Voracek 19 (Patrick), 12:22. 2, Toronto, Marleau 15 (Muzzin, Nylander), 17:45 (pp). Penalties_Myers, PHI, (interference), 10:11; Sanheim, PHI, (slashing), 17:22.

Second Period_3, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 22 (Gudas, Patrick), 1:15. 4, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 23 (Giroux, Couturier), 8:26. 5, Toronto, Hyman 17 (Hainsey, Marner), 9:27. 6, Philadelphia, Gudas 3 (Couturier, Hagg), 12:29. 7, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 7 (Konecny, Giroux), 13:27. 8, Toronto, Muzzin 7 (Kadri, Hainsey), 16:08. 9, Toronto, Muzzin 8 (Brown, Zaitsev), 18:11. Penalties_Gudas, PHI, (holding), 1:44; Sanheim, PHI, (slashing), 10:42; Johnsson, TOR, (slashing), 10:42; Nylander, TOR, (high sticking), 18:49.

Third Period_10, Toronto, Marincin 1 (Kadri, Holl), 2:55. 11, Toronto, Matthews 33 (Nylander), 15:00. 12, Toronto, Matthews 34 (Zaitsev, Johnsson), 17:21. 13, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 24 (Giroux, Gostisbehere), 18:46. Penalties_Voracek, PHI, (tripping), 3:49; Toronto bench, served by Kadri (too many men on the ice), 8:14.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 11-9-9_29. Toronto 19-16-16_51.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Toronto 1 of 4.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 11-9-1 (51 shots-44 saves). Toronto, Andersen 34-14-4 (29-23).

A_19,290 (18,819). T_2:43.

Referees_Dean Morton, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers in Germany participate in friendly competition

Today in History

1955: US Customs seizes Ginsberg's 'Howl' for obscenity

Get our daily newsletter.