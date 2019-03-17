Listen Live Sports

Flyers-Penguins Sums

March 17, 2019 10:56 pm
 
Philadelphia 0 0 1 1—2
Pittsburgh 0 0 1 0—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Philadelphia bench, served by Konecny (too many men on the ice), 6:50.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Bjugstad, PIT, (holding), 0:44.

Third Period_1, Pittsburgh, Blueger 4 (Kessel, Pettersson), 2:07. 2, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 25 (Konecny, Couturier), 19:41. Penalties_Gudas, PHI, (cross checking), 2:57; Kessel, PIT, (slashing), 3:56; Varone, PHI, (hooking), 7:27; Philadelphia bench, served by van Riemsdyk (too many men on the ice), 12:35; Pittsburgh bench, served by Simon (too many men on the ice), 14:17.

Overtime_3, Philadelphia, Couturier 29 (Gostisbehere), 4:56. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 6-7-19-6_38. Pittsburgh 8-18-9-7_42.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; Pittsburgh 0 of 4.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 14-9-1 (42 shots-41 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 24-12-4 (38-36).

A_18,636 (18,387). T_2:40.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Bryan Pancich.

