The Associated Press
 
Flyers set NHL record using eighth goaltender this season

March 1, 2019 8:33 pm
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers set an NHL record when Cam Talbot became the eighth goaltender to play this season.

Talbot, who was acquired from Edmonton in mid-February for fellow goaltender Anthony Stolarz, became No. 8 on Friday night in a start against the New Jersey Devils.

Brian Elliott, Carter Hart, Michal Neuvirth, Calvin Pickard, Alex Lyon, Mike McKenna and Stolarz have also played goal for Philadelphia in a season during which the men between the pipes have missed 107 games due to injury.

Three other teams had shared the record with the Flyers: the 1989-90 Quebec Nordiques, 2002-03 St. Louis Blues and 2007-08 Los Angeles Kings.

Flyers interim head coach Scott Gordon was one of the Nordiques’ seven goaltenders.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

