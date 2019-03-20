For Games of Thursday March 21

2019 TEAM 2018 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Seattle Kikuchi (L) 0-0 0.00 0-0 0-0 0.0 0.00 Oakland Estrada (R) 5:35a 0-0 0.00 0-0 1-0 7.0 1.29

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Kikuchi 0-0 0.0 0.00 Estrada 0-0 0.0 0.00

___

INTERLEAGUE KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2018 statistics.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.