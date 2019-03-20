For Games of Thursday March 21

|
|2019
|TEAM
|2018
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Seattle
|Kikuchi
|(L)
|0-0
|0.00
|0-0
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|Oakland
|Estrada
|(R)
|5:35a
|0-0
|0.00
|0-0
|1-0
|7.0
|1.29
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|Estrada
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
___
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2018 statistics.
