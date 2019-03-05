Listen Live Sports

Former Broncos QB pleads not guilty in trespassing case

March 5, 2019 8:42 pm
 
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Former Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly has pleaded not guilty to first-degree criminal trespassing after being accused of entering a couple’s suburban home uninvited.

KDVR-TV reports that Kelly entered the plea on Monday in Arapahoe County District Court.

His next court appearance was set for April 23.

The Broncos waived the second-year pro after his Oct. 23 arrest.

According to court records, a couple reported that a stranger entered their Englewood home after 1 a.m. that morning, sat on their couch and was “mumbling incoherently.” Police say they found the 24-year-old Kelly afterward parked nearby. The man identified Kelly as the intruder and provided surveillance video to police.

Kelly had attended an annual Halloween costume party hosted by Broncos star Von Miller before the incident.

He’s free on $2,500 bond.

