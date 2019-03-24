Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Former Eagles, Chiefs WR Jeremy Maclin announces retirement

March 24, 2019 10:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jeremy Maclin has announced he is retiring from playing football after nine NFL seasons.

The 30-year-old Maclin announced his decision in a Twitter post Sunday. He adds that he will post a letter and video in the near future to explain why he is choosing to walk away from the game.

The speedy Maclin was the 19th overall pick by the Eagles in the 2009 draft out of Missouri and went on to play six seasons in Philadelphia. He made his only Pro Bowl as an alternate after the 2014 season when he had 85 catches for a career-best 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He signed a five-year, $55 million contract the following offseason with Kansas City. Maclin played two years for the Chiefs, who released him after the 2016 season. He spent the following season with Baltimore, where he had career lows of 40 receptions and 440 yards receiving. The Ravens released him in March 2018 and Maclin didn’t play last season while rehabilitating a hamstring injury.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Maclin finishes with 514 career catches for 6,835 yards and 49 TD catches.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Military IoT & Sensors Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers help improve training camp in Hawaii

Today in History

1841: President Harrison dies after one month in office

Get our daily newsletter.