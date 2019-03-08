Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Former NBA star Wallace becomes high school coach in NC

March 8, 2019 6:45 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Former NBA star Rasheed Wallace is now a high school basketball coach in North Carolina.

Jordan High School in Durham held a news conference Friday to announce the 6-foot-10 Wallace is taking over as boys’ varsity head coach.

Wallace said during the news conference that he had opportunities to work in the NBA but added: “Knowledge should be free and it doesn’t cost anything to pass that knowledge to these young men.”

Wallace played for Dean Smith at North Carolina for two seasons before being the fourth overall draft pick in 1995. He played 16 NBA seasons, was a four-time All-Star and helped the Detroit Pistons win the 2004 championship.

Wallace also worked an assistant coach for the Pistons for a season.

