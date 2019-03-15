Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Former Texas football standout and Olympian Jones dies at 60

March 15, 2019 2:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former University of Texas wide receiver and track standout Johnny “Lam” Jones, who won an Olympic relay gold medal in 1976, has died after a long bout with cancer, the school announced Friday. He was 60.

Jones was a two-time all-Southwest Conference football player in 1978-79 and scored eight touchdowns of 45 yards or longer in his career.

The summer before his freshman year at Texas, Jones was 18 when he ran the second leg of the U.S. men’s winning 400-relay at the Montreal Games. He also finished sixth in the 100 meters.

Jones played five years in the NFL, all with the New York Jets. His best season was 1983 with 43 catches for 734 yards and four touchdowns.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers in Germany participate in friendly competition

Today in History

1955: US Customs seizes Ginsberg's 'Howl' for obscenity

Get our daily newsletter.