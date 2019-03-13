Formula One Schedule and standings

March 17 — Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne
March 31 — Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir
April 14 — Chinese Grand Prix, Beijing
April 28 — Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku
May 12 — Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona
May 26 — Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo
June 9 — Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal
June 23 — French Grand Prix, Le Castellet
June 30 — Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg
July 14 — British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England
July 28 — German Grand Prix, Hockenheim
Aug. 4 — Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
Sept. 1 — Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps
Sept. 8 — Italian Grand Prix, Monza
Sept. 22 — Singapore Grand Prix
Sept. 29 — Russian Grand Prix, Sochi
Oct. 13 — Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
Oct. 27 — Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City
Nov. 3 — United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas
Nov. 17 — Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paolo
Dec. 1 — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, UAE
|Points Leaders
|Final 2018
1. Lewis Hamilton, 383
2. Sebastian Vettel, 302
3. Kimi Raikkonen, 251
4. Valtteri Bottas, 237
5. Max Verstappen, 234
6. Daniel Ricciardo, 158
7. Nico Hulkenberg, 69
8. Sergio Perez, 58
9. Kevin Magnussen, 55
10. Fernando Alonso, 50
11. Esteban Ocon, 49
12. Carlos Sainz, 45
13. Romain Grosjean, 35
14. Charles Leclerc, 33
15. Pierre Gasly, 29
16. Stoffel Vandoorne, 12
17. Marcus Ericsson, 9
18. Lance Stroll, 6
19. Brendon Hartley, 4
20. Sergey Sirotkin, 1
