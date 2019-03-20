Formula One Schedule and standings

March 17 — Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne (Valtteri Bottas)
March 31 — Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir
April 14 — Chinese Grand Prix, Beijing
April 28 — Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku
May 12 — Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona
May 26 — Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo
June 9 — Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal
June 23 — French Grand Prix, Le Castellet
June 30 — Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg
July 14 — British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England
July 28 — German Grand Prix, Hockenheim
Aug. 4 — Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
Sept. 1 — Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps
Sept. 8 — Italian Grand Prix, Monza
Sept. 22 — Singapore Grand Prix
Sept. 29 — Russian Grand Prix, Sochi
Oct. 13 — Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
Oct. 27 — Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City
Nov. 3 — United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas
Nov. 17 — Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paolo
Dec. 1 — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, UAE
|Points Leaders
|Through March 17
1. Valtteri Bottas, 26
2. Lewis Hamilton, 18
3. Max Verstappen, 15
4. Sebastian Vettel, 12
5. Charles Leclerc, 10
6. Kevin Magnussen, 8
7. Nico Hulkenberg, 6
8. Kimi Raikkonen, 4
9. Lance Stroll, 2
10. Daniil Kvyat, 1
