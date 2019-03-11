Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Free Agency-Chargers Capsule

March 11, 2019 5:39 pm
 
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (13-5)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Geremy Davis, LB Kyle Emanuel, TE Antonio Gates, P Donnie Jones, DT Corey Liuget, DT Brandon Mebane, S Adrian Phillips, DT Darius Philon, LB Hayes Pullard, QB Geno Smith, DT Damion Square, CB Jason Verrett, WR Tyrel Williams.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB Trevor Williams.

NEEDS: Chargers didn’t have much depth at linebacker last year, and with three LBs slated to become unrestricted free agents, position becomes even more important to address in free agency and draft. Chargers would like to re-sign Phillips, who was All-Pro selection on special teams, along with retaining Liuget, Square and Williams.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $22.7 million. Besides free agency, Chargers have to address QB Philip Rivers and RB Melvin Gordon entering final year of their contracts.

