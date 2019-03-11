Free Agency-Cowboys Capsule

DALLAS COWBOYS (11-7)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE DeMarcus Lawrence (franchise tag), WR Cole Beasley, DL David Irving (suspended), LB Damien Wilson, LS L.P. Ladouceur, TE Geoff Swaim, RB Rod Smith, WR Tavon Austin, T Cameron Fleming, DL Caraun Reid.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DL Daniel Ross.

NEEDS: Lawrence top priority after getting franchise tag for second straight year, with safety biggest need as overall position. Speculation will center on Earl Thomas, who had just finished late 2017 game at Cowboys with Seattle when he first talked of Dallas by telling coach Jason Garrett to come get him. LT Tyron Smith’s age, C Travis Frederick’s health are emerging issues for OL. Dallas frequently targets LB, DL in free agency, but usually for depth more than splash of big name.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $21.5 million.

