Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Free Agency-Dolphins Capsule

March 11, 2019 5:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI DOLPHINS (7-9)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Stephone Anthony, RB Brandon Bolden, TE A.J. Derby, QB David Fales, TE MarQueis Gray, RB Frank Gore, DE William Hayes, DT Evander “Ziggy” Hood, OT Ja’Wuan James, C Wesley Johnson, QB Brock Osweiler, C Travis Swanson, DE Cameron Wake, DT Sylvester Williams, OT Sam Young.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: C Jake Brendel, WR Leonte Carroo, LB Mike Hull, RB Senorise Perry.

NEEDS: Owner Stephen Ross has ordered roster overhaul under new coach Brian Flores and acknowledges it may take several seasons to build winner. Dolphins say they won’t try to lose in 2019, but they’re not in win-now mode either, which means they’re unlikely to make much splash in free agency. Most moves probably will involve departure of expensive veterans, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill. They’ll need caretaker replacement for him, and might try to plug other holes with second-tier free agents as well. Blueprint for turnaround under Flores depends mostly on talent acquired in draft.

Advertisement

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $19 million.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|20 2019 Climate Leadership Conference
3|20 2019 Directed Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy Blue Angels perform at El Centro Airshow

Today in History

1980: Carter announces Olympic boycott

Get our daily newsletter.