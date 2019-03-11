Free Agency-Giants Capsule

NEW YORK GIANTS (5-11)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: G Jamon Brown, S Landon Collins, LS Zak DeOssie, DT Mario Edwards, WR Bennie Fowler, G John Greco, S Antonio Hamilton, DT John Jenkins, WR Cody Latimer, CB Tony Lippett, DT Josh Mauro, S Curtis Riley, LB Nate Stupar, WR Russell Shepard, CB B.W. Webb, DL Kerry Wynn.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Corey Coleman.

NEEDS: Quarterback for future is No. 1; Eli Manning is now 38. Decision not to franchise three-time Pro Bowler Collins creates need at strong safety. Defense struggled last season and needs edge pass rushers, either at end or linebacker, and Olivier Vernon was traded to Cleveland. Offensive line was sieve last season, but G Kevin Zeitler was obtained for Vernon. Center Jon Halapio coming off major leg injury, and right side needs upgrades.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $22.6 million.

