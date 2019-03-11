Free Agency-Jaguars Capsule

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (5-11)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DT Malik Jackson, FS Tashaun Gipson, OT Jermey Parnell, RB Carlos Hyde, LS Carson Tinker, WR Donte Moncrief, TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, RB Corey Grant, RB T.J. Yeldon, G/C Tyler Shatley, G A.J. Cann, OT Josh Wells, G Patrick Omameh, PK Kai Forbath, FB Tommy Bohanon, OT Ereck Flowers, TE Blake Bell, WR Rashad Greene, OT Corey Robinson, CB Tyler Patmon, OT Josh Walker, TE James O’Shaughnessy.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Jaydon Mickens, G Chris Reed.

NEEDS: Jaguars cleared $30 million in salary cap space by cutting Jackson, Gipson, Parnell, Hyde and Tinker. They used extra room to agree to sign their franchise quarterback in free agency, Nick Foles. They also need help at tight end, running back, safety and along offensive line after team flopped one year after making AFC title game.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $28.3 million, but they will free up another $4.5 million when they release QB Blake Bortles.

