The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Free Agency-Titans Capsule

March 11, 2019 5:31 pm
 
TENNESSEE TITANS (9-7)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: OLB Derrick Morgan, LG Quinton Spain, S Kenny Vaccaro, G Kevin Pamphile, TE Luke Stocker, DT Bennie Logan, S Brynden Trawick, LB Will Compton, LB Nate Palmer and S Kendrick Lewis.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RB David Fluellen, CB Tye Smith.

NEEDS: Pass rushers with LB Brian Orakpo retiring day after season ended, and Morgan isn’t expected back, at least not as starter after managing half-sack in 13 games. Veteran wide receiver also would help very young receiving corps. Spain could be allowed to leave, making more help on offensive line a must. With Mariota missing three starts in 2018, upgrading from Blaine Gabbert at backup QB also option.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $42.7 million.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

