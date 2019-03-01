Free Agent Signings

NEW YORK (AP) — The 120 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. For players with minor league contracts, letter agreements for major league contracts are in parentheses:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (2) — Signed Eric Young Jr., of, Los Angeles Angels, to a minor league contract ($650,000); signed Alcides Escobar, ss, Kansas City, to a minor league contract ($700,000).

BOSTON (2) — Re-signed Steve Pearce, 1b-of, to a $6.25 million, one-year contract; re-signed Nathan Eovaldi, rhp, to a $68 million, four-year contract.

CHICAGO (5) — Signed Randall Delgado, rhp, Arizona, to a minor league contract ($1.25 million); signed Kelvin Herrera, rhp, Washington, to an $18 million, two-year contract; signed Jon Jay, of, Arizona, to a $4 million, one-year contract; signed Brandon Guyer, of, Cleveland, to a minor league contract ($1.6 million); signed Ervin Santana, rhp, Minnesota, to a minor league contract ($4.3 million).

CLEVELAND (4) — Re-signed Oliver Perez, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; signed Ryan Flaherty, inf, Atlanta, to a minor league contract ($1 million); signed Matt Joyce, of, Oakland, to a minor league contract ($1.25 million); signed Tyler Clippard, rhp, Toronto, to a minor league contract ($2.5 million).

DETROIT (6) — Signed Matt Moore, lhp, Texas, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; signed Bobby Wilson, c, Chicago Cubs, to a minor league contract ($1.1 million); signed Tyson Ross, rhp, St. Louis, to a $5.75 million, one-year contract; signed Jordy Mercer, ss, Pittsburgh, to a $5.25 million, one-year contract; signed Gordan Beckham, 2b, Seattle, to a minor league contract ($700,000); signed Josh Harrison, 2b, Pittsburgh, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

HOUSTON (3) — Signed Robinson Chirinos, c, Texas, to a $5.75 million, one-year contract; signed Michael Brantley, of, Houston, to a $32 million, two-year contract; signed Wade Miley, lhp, Milwaukee, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY (1) — Signed Jake Diekman, lhp, Arizona, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (5) — Signed Trevor Cahill, rhp, Oakland, to a $9 million, one-year contract; signed Matt Harvey, rhp, Cincinnati, to an $11 million, one-year contract; signed Jonathan Lucroy, c, Oakland, to a $3.35 million, one-year contract; signed Cody Allen, rhp, Cleveland, to an $8.5 million, one-year contract; signed Daniel Hudson, rhp, Arizona, to a minor league contract ($1.5 million).

MINNESOTA (6) — Signed Nelson Cruz, dh, Seattle, to a $14.3 million, one-year contract; signed Martin Perez, lhp, Texas, to a $4 million, one-year contract; signed Adam Rosales, inf, Cleveland, to a minor league contract ($1 million); signed Lucas Duda, 1b, Atlanta, to a minor league contract ($1.75 million); signed Tim Collins, lhp, Washington, to a minor league contract ($1.25 million); signed Marwin Gonzalez, inf-of, Houston, to a $21 million, two-year contract.

NEW YORK (6) — Re-signed Brett Gardner, of, to a $7.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed CC Sabathia, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract; re-signed J.A. Happ, lhp, to a $34 million, two-year contract; re-signed Zach Britton, lhp, to a $39 million, three-year contract; signed DJ LeMahieu, inf, Colorado, to a $24 million, two-year contract; signed Adam Ottavino, rhp, Colorado, to a $27 million, three-year contract.

OAKLAND (5) — Signed Joakim Soria, rhp, Milwaukee, to a $15 million, two-year contract; signed Marco Estrada, rhp, Toronto, to a $4 million, one-year contract; signed Jerry Blevins, lhp, New York Mets, to a minor league contract ($1.5 million); signed Nick Hundley, c, San Francisco, to a minor league contract ($1.25 million); re-signed Brett Anderson, lhp, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

SEATTLE (1) — Signed Jose Lobaton, c, New York Mets, to a minor league contract ($1 million).

TAMPA BAY (1) — Signed Charlie Morton, rhp, Houston, to a $30 million, two-year contract.

TEXAS (9) — Signed Jeff Mathis, c, Arizona, to a $6.25 million, two-year contract; signed Jesse Chavez, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to an $8 million, two-year contract; signed Lance Lynn, rhp, New York Yankees, to a $30 million, three-year contract; signed Jeanmar Gomez, rhp, Chicago White Sox, to a minor league contract ($1 million); signed Asdrubal Cabrera, inf, Philadelphia, to a $3.5 million, one-year contract; signed Shawn Kelley, rhp, Oakland, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract; signed Jason Hammel, rhp, Kansas City, to a minor league contract ($1.5 million); signed Hunter Pence, of, San Francisco, to a minor league contract ($2 million); signed Logan Forsythe, 2b, Minnesota, to a minor league contract ($2 million).

TORONTO (3) — Signed David Phelps, rhp, Seattle, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; signed Freddy Galvis, inf, San Diego, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed John Axford, rhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a minor league contract ($1.65 million).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (1) — Signed Greg Holland, rhp, Washington, to a $3.25 million, one-year contract.

ATLANTA (3) — Signed Brian McCann, c, Houston, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Josh Donaldson, 3b, Cleveland, to a $23 million, one-year contract; re-signed Nick Markakis, of, to a $6 million, one-year contract.

CHICAGO (4) — Signed Daniel Descalso, if, Arizona, to a $5 million, two-year contract; signed Tony Barnette, rhp, Texas, to a $750,000, one-year contract; signed Junichi Tazawa, rhp, Los Angeles Angels, to a minor league contract ($800,000); signed Brad Brach, rhp, Atlanta, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

CINCINNATI (2) — Signed Zach Duke, lhp, Seattle, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Jose Iglesias, ss, Detroit, to a minor league contract ($2.5 million).

COLORADO (2) — Signed Daniel Murphy, 2b-1b, Chicago Cubs, to a $24 million, two-year contract; signed Mark Reynolds, 1b, Washington, to a minor league contract ($1 million).

LOS ANGELES (5) — Re-signed David Freese, 1b-3b, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed Clayton Kershaw, lhp, to a $93 million, three-year contract; announced Hyun-Jin Ryu, lhp, accepted $17.9 million qualifying offer; signed Joe Kelly, rhp, Boston, to a $25 million, three-year contract; signed A.J. Pollock, of, Arizona, to a $60 million, five-year contract.

MIAMI (3) — Signed Neil Walker, inf, New York Yankees, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Curtis Granderson, of, Milwaukee, to a minor league contract ($1.75 million); signed Sergio Romo, rhp, Tampa Bay, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract.

MILWAUKEE (3) — Signed Yasmani Grandal, c, Los Angeles Dodgers, to an $18.25 million, one-year contract; signed Josh Tomlin, rhp, Cleveland, to a minor league contract ($1.25 million); re-signed Mike Moustakas, 3b, to a $10 million, one-year contract.

NEW YORK (9) — Signed Jeurys Familia, rhp, Oakland, to a $30 million, three-year contract; signed Wilson Ramos, c, Philadelphia, to a $19 million, two-year contract; signed Rajai Davis, of, Cleveland, to a minor league contract ($1.6 million); signed Gregor Blanco, of, San Francisco, to a minor league contract ($800,000); signed Hector Santiago, lhp, Chicago White Sox, to a minor league contract ($2 million); signed Jed Lowrie, inf, Houston, to a $20 million, two-year contract; signed Justin Wilson, Chicago Cubs, to a $10 million, two-year contract; re-signed Devin Mesoraco, c, to a minor league contract ($1.25 million); signed Adeiny Hechavarria, ss, New York Yankees, to a minor league contract ($3 million).

PHILADELPHIA (4) — Signed Andrew McCutchen, of, New York Yankees, to a $50 million, three-year contract; signed David Robertson, rhp, New York Yankees, to a $23 million, two-year contract; signed Andrew Romine, inf-of, Seattle, to a minor league contract ($1.2 million); signed Drew Butera, c, Colorado, to a minor league contract ($1.3 million).

PITTSBURGH (5) — Re-signed Jung Ho Kang, inf, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Lonnie Chisenhall, of, Cleveland, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract; signed Jordan Lyles, rhp, Milwaukee, to a $2.05 million, one-year contract; signed Francisco Liriano, lhp, Detroit, to a minor league contract ($1.8 million); signed Melky Cabrera, of, Cleveland, to a minor league contract ($1.15 million).

ST. LOUIS (3) — Re-signed Adam Wainwright, rhp, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Andrew Miller, lhp, Cleveland, to a $25 million, two-year contract; signed Matt Wieters, c, Washington, to a minor league contract ($1.5 million).

SAN DIEGO (6) — Signed Ian Kinsler, 2b, Boston, to an $8 million, two-year contract; signed Garrett Richards, rhp, Los Angeles Angels, to a $15.5 million, two-year contract; signed Chris Stewart, c, Arizona, to a minor league contract ($1 million); signed Aaron Loup, lhp, Philadelphia, to a $1.4 million, one-year contract; signed Manny Machado, inf, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $300 million, 10-year contract; signed Adam Warren, rhp, Seattle, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO (5) — Re-signed Derek Holland, lhp, to a $7 million, one-year contract; signed Drew Pomeranz, lhp, Boston, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed Rene Rivera, c, Atlanta, to a minor league contract ($1.3 million); signed Gerardo Parra, of, Colorado, to a minor league contract ($1.75 million); signed Cameron Maybin, of, Seattle, to a minor league contract ($1.75 million).

WASHINGTON (6) — Signed Kurt Suzuki, c, Atlanta, to a $10 million, two-year contract; signed Patrick Corbin, lhp, Arizona, to a $140 million, six-year contract; signed Matt Adams, 1b, St. Louis, to a $4 million, one-year contract; signed Anibal Sanchez, rhp, Atlanta, to a $19 million, two-year contract; signed Brian Dozier, 2b, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $9 million, one-year contract; re-signed Jeremy Hellickson, rhp, to a $1.3 million, one-year contract.

