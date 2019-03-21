Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

French Open prize money increases by 8 percent from 2018

March 21, 2019 8:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — French Open prize money will increase by 8 percent at this year’s tournament to 42.661 million euros ($48.6 million).

The French Tennis Federation says the men’s and women’s champions will receive 2.3 million euros ($2.62 million), an increase of 4.55 percent from last year. Runners-up will receive 1.18 million euros ($1.34 million), a 5.36 percent increase.

The biggest jump was 15 percent for those reaching the first round. They now get 46,000 euros (about $52,000), while quarterfinalists get roughly 9 percent more at 415,000 euros ($473,000).

Players who go out in the third round of qualifying, failing to make the main draw, will receive 24,000 euros ($27,000), an increase of 14.29 percent.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

The men’s and women’s doubles champions will get 580,000 euros ($660,000) and finalists 290,000 euros ($330,000) — both receiving about 3.5 percent more than last year.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.