The Associated Press
 
Frey scores 32 to lift Montana St. past S. Utah 90-83

March 4, 2019 11:53 pm
 
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Harald Frey had a career-high 32 points as Montana State topped Southern Utah 90-83 on Monday night.

Frey made 11 of 12 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds and six assists.

Cameron Oluyitan scored a career-high 22 points for the Thunderbirds (14-14, 9-10 Big Sky Conference). Jacob Calloway added 17 points and 14 rebounds. Dre Marin had 13 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Thunderbirds for the season. Montana State defeated Southern Utah 92-62 on Dec. 29. Montana State (14-14, 11-7) plays Sacramento State on the road on Thursday. Southern Utah finishes out the regular season against Northern Colorado at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

