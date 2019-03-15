Listen Live Sports

Friday’s College Baseball Scores

March 15, 2019 7:39 pm
 
EAST

CCNY 6-5, Yeshiva 1-0

Gettysburg 13-5, Norwich 2-2

Geneva 7-0, Marywood 0-10

Indiana Southeast 19, WVU Tech 7

Nichols 9-8, Ursinus 6-4

Rochester 12, Elmira 0

Washington (Md.) 6, Wheaton (Ill.) 1

SOUTH

Aquinas 11-0, Lawrence Tech 7-13

Belmont Abbey 22, Barton 16

Emory & Henry 9, Mount Aloysius 6

MIDWEST

Bethel (Minn.) 6, Edgewood 0

Cleary at Siena Heights, 2, ppd.

Fisher 12, Northwestern Ohio 5

Haverford 8-15, Wisconsin Lutheran 4-3

Lyon 7, Missouri Baptist 2

Marian (Wis.) 3, Bethany Lutheran 0

Morningside 4, Dordt 0

SOUTHWEST

Ecclesia 14, Crowley’s Ridge 1

