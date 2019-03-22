Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s College Baseball Scores

March 22, 2019 11:52 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
EAST

Albright 9, Stevenson 7

Bloomfield 15-8, Concordia (N.Y.) 2-9

Cazenovia 13, Thomas (Maine) 6

Centenary (N.J.) 9, St. Joseph’s (N.Y.) 6

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

CCSU at Bryant, ppd.

Dominican (N.Y.) 18, Caldwell 4

Fordham 8, St. Bonaventure 2

Hofstra at St. John’s, ccd.

Kutztown 4, Shippensburg 1

Minnesota at Penn St., ppd.

Saint Joseph’s 11, George Mason 5

Seton Hall at Monmouth, ccd.

UNC Wilmington 3, Towson 1

Wilmington (Del.) 4-4, Sciences (Pa.) 3-1

SOUTH

Barton 13, King (Tenn.) 10, 10 innings

Chowan 13, Mount Olive 6

Jacksonville 6, Lipscomb 5

North Georgia 3, Augusta 2

Virginia Tech 4, North Carolina 1

Point (Ga.) 13, Milligan 5

Presbyterian 6, Gardner-Webb 5

Savannah St. 4, NC Central 3

Union (Ky.) 8, Truett-McConnell 2

Virginia Tech 16, High Point 1

VMI 9, The Citadel 5

MIDWEST

Ball St. 8, W. Michigan 5

Bellevue 10, Mayville St. 1

Missouri Baptist 3, Columbia (Mo.) 1

Dakota Wesleyan 12-9, Dordt 1-5

Florida St. at Notre Dame, ppd.

Grace at Spring Arbor, ppd.

Indiana Wesleyan at St. Francis (Ind.), ppd.

Northeastern St. 12, Fort Hays St. 3

Oakland City 26-4, Robert Morris-Springfield 2-0

Olivet Nazarene 14, Calumet 0

Peru St. 5, Culver-Stockton 2

Park 10, Williams Baptist 0

Rio Grande 11, Brescia 0

St. Xavier at Trinity International, ppd.

S. Illinois 9, Morehead St. 8

Toledo at Bowling Green, ppd.

SOUTHWEST

Howard Payne 5, Ozarks 3

Lubbock Christian 4, Ark.-Fort Smith 1

Science & Arts (Okla.) 4, MidAm Christian 2

Texas A&M Texarkana 20, Texas College 4

Texas Wesleyan 6, SW Christian 1

FAR WEST

La Sierra 16, Providence Christian 4

Sacramento St. 5, Texas Rio Grande Valley 4, 10 innings

Washington 7, Southern Cal 1

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine receives new pin during promotion ceremony

Today in History

1917: President Wilson asks for declaration of war

Get our daily newsletter.