Friday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Albright 9, Stevenson 7

Bloomfield 15-8, Concordia (N.Y.) 2-9

Cazenovia 13, Thomas (Maine) 6

Centenary (N.J.) 9, St. Joseph’s (N.Y.) 6

CCSU at Bryant, ppd.

Dominican (N.Y.) 18, Caldwell 4

Fordham 8, St. Bonaventure 2

Hofstra at St. John’s, ccd.

Kutztown 4, Shippensburg 1

Minnesota at Penn St., ppd.

Saint Joseph’s 11, George Mason 5

Seton Hall at Monmouth, ccd.

UNC Wilmington 3, Towson 1

Wilmington (Del.) 4-4, Sciences (Pa.) 3-1

SOUTH

Barton 13, King (Tenn.) 10, 10 innings

Chowan 13, Mount Olive 6

High Point 4, SC-Upstate 2

Jacksonville 6, Lipscomb 5

Martin Methodist 6-12, Loyola NO 3-4

North Georgia 3, Augusta 2

Virginia Tech 4, North Carolina 1

Point (Ga.) 13, Milligan 5

Presbyterian 6, Gardner-Webb 5

Savannah St. 4, NC Central 3

Union (Ky.) 8, Truett-McConnell 2

VMI 9, The Citadel 5

MIDWEST

Ball St. 8, W. Michigan 5

Bellevue 10, Mayville St. 1

Missouri Baptist 3, Columbia (Mo.) 1

Dakota Wesleyan 12-9, Dordt 1-5

Florida St. at Notre Dame, ppd.

Grace at Spring Arbor, ppd.

Indiana Wesleyan at St. Francis (Ind.), ppd.

Northeastern St. 12, Fort Hays St. 3

Oakland City 26-4, Robert Morris-Springfield 2-0

Olivet Nazarene 14, Calumet 0

Peru St. 5, Culver-Stockton 2

Park 10, Williams Baptist 0

Rio Grande 11, Brescia 0

St. Xavier at Trinity International, ppd.

S. Illinois 9, Morehead St. 8

Toledo at Bowling Green, ppd.

SOUTHWEST

Howard Payne 5, Ozarks 3

Lubbock Christian 4, Ark.-Fort Smith 1

Science & Arts (Okla.) 4, MidAm Christian 2

Texas A&M Texarkana 20, Texas College 4

Texas Wesleyan 6, SW Christian 1

FAR WEST

La Sierra 16, Providence Christian 4

Sacramento St. 5, Texas Rio Grande Valley 4, 10 innings

Washington 7, Southern Cal 1

